Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 12, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 12, 2025.

The 1,358nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 217 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 44 airstrikes against Ukrainian positions and populated areas, using one missile and 44 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,080 artillery attacks, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,965 kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian targets.

Russian airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Lozova (Kharkiv region), Malomykhailivka (Dnipropetrovsk region), and Zelenyi Hai (Zaporizhzhia region).

During the day, Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck: 2 concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment, 3 command and observation posts, a drone storage facility, and 3 other critical facilities of the Russian invaders.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ten combat clashes were recorded. The enemy carried out 157 artillery attacks, including 3 MLRS strikes.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: There were 17 combat engagements near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Odradne, and toward Dvorichanske.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy attempted 18 assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and toward Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosynove.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: Russian forces carried out 12 attacks, attempting to advance near Zarichne, Ridkodub, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi, and toward Korovyn Yar.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Eight enemy attacks targeted Ukrainian positions near Yampol, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: Nine russian attacks near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 76 Russian assaults in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka.



Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks near Sosnivka, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, Rybne, and toward Solodke.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops attacked four times toward Prymorske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Solodke, and Danylivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: there are no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian losses totaled approximately 1,000 personnel. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed:

3 armored fighting vehicles,

armored fighting vehicles, 13 artillery systems,

artillery systems, 1 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS),

multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 air defense system,

air defense system, 162 operational-tactical UAVs,

operational-tactical UAVs, 1 piece of special equipment,

piece of special equipment, and 87 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to maintain strong resistance along the front, preventing the Russian army from achieving breakthroughs despite relentless assaults and massive drone and artillery attacks.

