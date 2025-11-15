Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 15, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 15, 2025.

The 1,361nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, 265 combat engagements were recorded. The russian enemy carried out 2 missile strikes using 23 missiles, 52 airstrikes dropping 111 guided bombs, and conducted 4,239 attacks, including 169 with multiple-launch rocket systems. They also launched 4,863 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation struck areas near: Berezivka (Kharkiv region); Pokrovske (Dnipropetrovsk region); Ternuvate, Chervone, Huliaipole, Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia region).

In response, Ukraine’s Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck eight concentrations of Russian manpower and one additional priority target.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

As of this afternoon, the enemy has launched 69 attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Border areas of Ukraine once again came under Russian artillery fire, including the settlements of Bobylivka in Sumy region and Serhiivske and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 1 combat engagement; 3 airstrikes with 5 guided bombs; 199 attacks, including 3 MLRS strikes.

04:00 PM: Russian forces attempted one offensive action and carried out 94 attacks, including five MLRS strikes.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 11 engagements near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Odradne, Dvorichanske and towards Kolodiazne.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian troops repelled 1 Russian assault toward Dvorichanske.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 5 Russian assaults repelled near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Novoplatonivka.

04:00 PM: Since morning, the enemy launched 2 attacks toward Pishchane and Novoplatonivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 25 Russian attacks in areas of Novoyehorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Myrne, Zarichne, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, and toward Korovyn Yar, Olhivka, Druzheliubivka, Novyi Myr.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian units repelled 2 attacks; another engagement continues. Fighting is taking place near Kolodiazi, and toward Druzheliubivka and Borova.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: 17 russian attacks repelled near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, Pereizne.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 assaults as Russian forces attempted to advance near Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne, and toward Zvanivka. One battle is ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

04:00 PM: 3 Russian assaults occurred in the areas of Minkivka and Predtechyne.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: 35 Russian attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka and Poltavka.

04:00 PM: Russian troops attempted 11 assaults near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks; three battles continue.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 107 Russian assaults near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, Filiia and Dachne.

04:00 PM: Since the start of the day, the occupiers have launched 29 assaults against Ukrainian positions near Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoeconomichne, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne. Defenders have already repelled 27 attacks, with ongoing fighting.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: 18 attacks repelled near Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, Stepove, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske.

04:00 PM: The enemy attempted to advance six times near Sosnivka, Pryvilne, and Zelenyi Hai. Three engagements are still underway.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 4 attacks near Stepnohirsk, Prmorske, Novoandriivka.

04:00 PM: Russian forces conducted 3 assaults near Stepnohirsk and Stepove. One battle is ongoing. Primorske and Malokaterynivka came under airstrikes.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 15 Russian assaults near Solodke, Yablukove, and toward Zelenyi Hai, Varvarivka.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders are repelling 3 assaults toward Varvarivka. The settlement of Zaliznychne suffered a Russian airstrike.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: No offensive actions by the enemy.

04:00 PM: Russian forces launched one attack near the Antonivskyi Bridge area.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

: there are no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

04:00 PM:

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian losses totaled approximately 1,000 personnel. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed:

90 vehicles,

1,000 personnel,

6 tanks,

19 armored combat vehicles,

20 artillery systems,

1 MLRS system,

2 air-defense systems,

490 operational-tactical UAVs,

14 missiles,

2 pieces of special equipment.

