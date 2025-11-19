Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 19, 2025.

The 1,365nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

The enemy launched two missile strikes and 71 airstrikes on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, employing two missiles and dropping 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 4,145 shelling attacks, including 131 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,204 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor struck, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Moshchenka in Chernihiv region; Kolomiitsi and Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Prydniprovske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two other important targets of the Russian occupiers.

Update as of 10:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 193 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders are decisively repelling the enemy’s attempts to push deeper into our territory, inflicting heavy fire damage on Russian forces.

Today, Russian troops carried out two missile strikes and 35 airstrikes, launching 52 missiles and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,266 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,947 attacks on the positions of our troops and civilian settlements.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, launched one airstrike, dropped four guided bombs, and carried out 178 shelling attacks, including six with multiple launch rocket systems.

10:00 PM: directions, since the start of the day, the enemy has launched three airstrikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 146 attacks on our positions and settlements, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Six combat engagements occurred yesterday near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward the settlement of Kolodiazne.

10:00 PM: direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units 11 times near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kamyanka, Kutkivka, and toward Kolodiazne and Dvorichanske. Four more engagements are ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Seven enemy attacks took place over the past day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk.

10:00 PM: direction, the Defense Forces stopped five enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and toward Novosynove and Shyikivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked seven times, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman, as well as in the direction of Oleksandrivka.

10:00 PM: Russian forces attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 17 times near Nadiya, Druzhoniubivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Stavky, Zarichne, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Zelena Dolyna, Novoselivka, and toward Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Shyikivka.



Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks yesterday. Occupation forces attempted to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Yampil, Fedorivka, and toward Sievierk and Zvanivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy assaults, where the occupiers attempted to advance near Yampil, Zakitne, Verkhniokamianske, Serebrianka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyiimka, and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Two combat engagements with the enemy occurred toward Bondarne and toward Virolubivka.

10:00 PM: the enemy conducted eight offensive actions near Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Virolubivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and toward Bilokuzmynivka. All assaults were successfully repelled.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted 19 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

10:00 PM: Russians attempted to advance 25 times near Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Novoolelivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. All enemy attacks were repelled.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Our defenders stopped 50 enemy assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne.

10:00 PM: since the beginning of the day, the occupiers attempted to advance 55 times near Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykonorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Balahan, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne, and toward Hryshyne. Fighting is still ongoing in four locations.

Preliminary reports indicate that 93 Russian troops were neutralized in this direction today, including 60 irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 32 UAVs, five vehicles, three units of special equipment, and damaged two more vehicles.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Rivnopillia, Rybne, Pavlivka, and Krasnohirske.

10:00 PM: the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 12 times near Oleksandrohrad, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske. The settlement of Velykomykhailivka was hit by an airstrike.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions near the settlements of Prymorske and Kamianske.

10:00 PM: the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Prymorske, and launched airstrikes with guided bombs near Orikhiv and Plavni.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of Dobropillia, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, and Vesele.

10:00 PM: defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Rivnopillia, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Zatyshshia and Zelene. One engagement is still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Huliaipole area.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy twice unsuccessfully attempted to approach our defenders’ positions.

10:00 PM: the enemy conducted no offensive actions today.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively degrade the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, the Russian invaders’ losses yesterday amounted to 960 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 13 artillery systems, a multiple-launch rocket system, an air defense system, 294 operational-tactical UAVs, and 43 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower- 850 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the past 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/3u4kHG9iMJ — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 19, 2025

EMPR

Tags: