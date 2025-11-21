Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 21, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 21, 2025.

The 1,367nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, there were a total of 173 combat engagements.

The russian enemy carried out 62 airstrikes on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 145 precision-guided bombs. In addition, they conducted 3,674 shelling attacks, including 53 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,470 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of Katerynivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaporizhzhia, Ternuvate, Mahdalynivka, Lukianivske, and Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck a concentration area of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as a control point for Russian UAVs.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: there was one combat engagement. Additionally, the enemy conducted two airstrikes, dropped five guided bombs, and carried out 146 shelling attacks on our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled six russian attacks near Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and toward Kolodyazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: there were six russian attacks. The Defense Forces repelled assaults in the areas of Kupiansk and toward Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked ten times, attempting to advance near Novi Yehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrne, Kolodiazi, and Novoselivka.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 russian assaults near Serebrianka, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyimka, Pereizne, and toward Zvanivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched six attacks on positions of our defenders near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, and toward Predtechyne and Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy conducted 23 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiyivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: there were 59 combat engagements near Volodymyrivka, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novosergiivka, Filiya, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 19 attempts by the enemy to break through defensive lines near Zelenyi Hai, Pryvilne, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Stepove, Rybne, and Krasnohirsk.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainain defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Kamianske and toward Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor attempted to advance ten times on our positions near Yablukove and Rivnopillia.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian warriors are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in both personnel and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, Russian occupiers suffered 1,050 casualties. Ukrainian forces also destroyed three armored combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 150 operational-tactical level drones, and 65 enemy vehicles.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 1,050 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

