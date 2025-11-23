Russia intensified its offensive on Day 1,369 of the full-scale invasion, launching more than 4,500 strikes and over 6,000 kamikaze drones across multiple fronts. Ukraine repelled 162 assaults and inflicted significant manpower and equipment losses on enemy forces.

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 23, 2025.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 162 combat engagements took place over the past day.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and 42 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,582 attacks, including 97 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,152 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka and Ostapivske in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Kosivtseve, Varvarivka, Ternuvate, Bilohiria, Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two concentrations of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four guns, a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles, and a multiple launch rocket system of the Russian invaders.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 19 combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched one airstrike, dropped three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 148 attacks on our positions and populated areas, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled four russian enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Lyman, and Synelnykove.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: seven russian attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces stopped the enemy’s assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kupiansk.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked twice, attempting to advance near the settlement of Novoselivka.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled ten assaults by the occupying forces in the areas of Serebrianka, Siversk, Sviato-Pokrovske, Pazene, and Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one russian assault toward the settlement of Kostiantynivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Mykolaipillia.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 40 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Nykonorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces of Ukraine halted 16 attempts by the enemy to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Berezove, Stepove, Krasnohirské, Oleksiivka, Yehorivka, and Zlahoda.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy made three attempts to advance on the positions of our units in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Prymorske, and Stepnohirsk.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 russian enemy attacks near the settlements of Yablukove, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Huliaipole, Malynivka, and Vysoke.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: there are no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in personnel and equipment and actively undermine the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 920 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 496 operational-tactical UAVs, 80 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment belonging to the Russian occupiers.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.11.25 pic.twitter.com/1tdmaAd7pq — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 23, 2025

EMPR

Tags: