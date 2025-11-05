Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 5, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 5, 2025.

The 1,351st day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line firmly, inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, employing six missiles and dropping 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,618 shellings, including 133 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 5,978 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Zemlyanka in Sumy region; Tarasivka in Chernihiv region; Pokrovske and Oleksiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Solodke, Polohy, Ternuvate, and Rivnopillia in Zaporizhzhia region.

During the past day, the Air Force, Missile Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck five concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, as well as nine artillery systems and one other important enemy target.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 163 shellings, including 10 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Dvorichanske.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: five russian forces attacks took place near Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the enemy launched 10 assaults near Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Korovyi Yar, Drobysheve, and toward Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 17 russian attacks near Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, Siversk, and toward Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: one engagement took place near Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy conducted 11 assaults near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and toward Berestok and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 assaults near Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 15 attacks toward Yehorivka, Novoivanivka, Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, and Novohryhorivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops made three attempts to break through near Stepove and Novoandriivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled three assaults near Novomykolaivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three assaults near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive formations were detected.

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces lost approximately 900 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 24 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 398 operational-tactical UAVs, and 70 units of automotive equipment.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1985942759539151033

EMPR

Tags: