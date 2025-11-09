Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of November 9, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of November 9, 2025.

The 1,355nd day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 196 combat engagements were recorded along the front line.

The enemy launched one missile and 54 airstrikes, using 41 missiles and dropping 126 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas. In addition, Russia deployed 5,276 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,697 artillery and mortar attacks, including over 100 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Mykolaivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Velykomykhailivka and Radisne in Dnipropetrovsk region; Solodke, Zaliznychne, Sofiivka, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine’s missile forces and artillery struck two enemy manpower and equipment concentration areas during the day.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 combat clashes reported. The enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, dropped 23 guided bombs, and shelled 169 times, including nine MLRS attacks.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 19 engagements took place near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Tykhe, and towards Dvorichanske and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Six russian enemy assaults repelled near Petropavlivka and Pishchane.liaivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: Three russian attacks took place near Zarichne, Derylove, and towards Korovyn Yar.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: 15 russian assaults repelled near Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled one assault near Zaliznianske.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: Nine russian attacks near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: The fiercest fighting continues – 73 russian assaults repelled near Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Filiia.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: 18 russian enemy attacks repelled near Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirke.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Two clashes reported near Plavni.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 10 clashes took place near Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: One russian attack repelled.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations detected.

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted significant losses on Russian troops and equipment:

970 personnel eliminated,

personnel eliminated, 5 tanks,

tanks, 1 armored combat vehicle,

armored combat vehicle, 19 artillery systems,

artillery systems, 440 tactical-level UAVs,

tactical-level UAVs, 8 missiles,

missiles, 85 vehicles destroyed.

Ukrainian defenders continue to strike the occupiers’ logistics and rear areas, degrading their offensive potential.

