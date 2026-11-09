This report is part of EMPR’s October 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments.

Today is the 1720th day of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Operational Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy, put up effective resistance on all sectors of the front, and inflict tangible losses on the occupiers.

In total, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 2,980 personnel. Also neutralized were four tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 68 artillery systems, six multiple-launch rocket systems, two air-defense assets, 10 ground robotic complexes, 1,843 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, and one heavy flamethrower system of the enemy.

In total, 140 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday the enemy’s aviation carried out 84 air strikes, including the dropping of 250 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 8,690 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,331 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

Artillery shellings struck the settlements of Ulanove, Mala Korchakivka, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Khotin, Yastrubyne, Khrapivshchyna, Romashkove, Fotovyzh, Topolia, and Luzhky in Sumy Oblast. In addition, air strikes hit the areas of the settlements of Hirky, Vakalivshchyna, and Yastrubshchyna.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy personnel, eight artillery systems, and four enemy control points.

Operational Information as of 10:00 PM

In total, since the beginning of this day, 148 combat clashes have taken place.The enemy carried out 48 air strikes and dropped 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it employed 4,608 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,967 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

Northern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: The russian invaders attacked three times in the areas of Ulanove, Mala Slobidka, and Doroshivka.

10:00 PM: Since the beginning of the day, the russian occupiers have carried out two air strikes, used three guided aerial bombs, and conducted 46 shellings of our troops’ positions and settlements, including one shelling with the use of MLRS.

Southern Slobozhansky direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Radkivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, and Okhrimivka.

10:00 PM: The russian occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian units six times towards the settlements of Okhrimivka, Khrypuny, and Mala Vovcha, and in the areas of Starytsia and Chuhunivka.

Kupiansk direction

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions over the past day.

The Lyman direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the areas of Shyikivka and Lyman.

10:00 PM: Six attempts by the russian invaders to advance were repelled towards Lyman and in the area of the settlement of Zarichne.

Sloviansk direction

08:00 AM: The russian troops conducted no active offensive operations.

10:00 PM: The Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Pyskunivka and in the area of the settlement of Yampil.

Kramatorsk direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the area of Popasne.

10:00 PM: The russian occupiers conducted two assault actions, attacking towards Vasiutynske and in the area of Tykhonivka.

Kostiantynivka direction

08:00 AM: Nine attacks were recorded. The russian occupiers conducted assault actions in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, and Mykolaipillia.

10:00 PM: The Defense Forces repelled nine russian assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Rusyn Yar, and towards Mykolaipillia. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Pokrovsk direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Serhiivka and Molodetske, and also conducted assaults towards Vilne, Dobropillia, and Novofedorivka.

10:00 PM: The russian troops carried out 12 attacks on the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Svitle, and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka. According to preliminary estimates, today 59 occupiers were eliminated and 30 wounded in this area; nine units of automotive equipment, 18 special means, eight UAV control points, 33 shelters, and an ammunition depot of the enemy were destroyed. Nine units of automotive equipment, four artillery systems, four special means, five UAV control points, and 151 enemy shelters were damaged. 286 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Oleksandrivka direction

08:00 AM: The russian invaders conducted no assault actions.

10:00 PM: The russian occupiers conducted no assault actions.

Huliaipole direction

08:00 AM: Five russian attacks were repelled in the areas of Uspishne and Ternuvate.

10:00 PM: The Defense Forces repelled two russian attacks towards the settlement of Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Orikhiv direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers conducted no active operations over the past day.

10:00 PM: The russian occupiers conducted one assault action, attacking in the area of Stepove.

Prydniprovske directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: The russian troops conducted no attacks.

Volyn and Polissia directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: The situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of russian offensive groupings were detected.

BREAKING russia's losses in MANPOWER – 2,980 ‼️soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/g58cMEm27i — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 9, 2026

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