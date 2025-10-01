Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 1, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 1, 2025.

The 1,316th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



In total, 155 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the russian enemy launched 2 missile strikes and 54 air strikes, employing two missiles and dropping 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3,931 shellings, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,246 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor conducted air strikes, including on the settlements of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.

During the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 125 combat engagements have taken place.

The enemy struck Ukrainian positions and settlements with one missile strike (four missiles used) and 50 air strikes (dropping 102 guided aerial bombs). Additionally, 1,839 kamikaze drone attacks and 3,171 artillery shellings were recorded.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled seven russian attacks. The adversary also carried out 15 airstrikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 138 shellings, including 10 with multiple launch rocket systems.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy assaults, while two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 13 air strikes (dropping 36 guided aerial bombs) and conducted 138 artillery attacks, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka, but was repelled.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, and Kamianka, with two more battles still in progress.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: five combat engagements took place. Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy assault actions near Kupiansk and in the direction of Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

10:00 PM: The russian enemy attempted three times to push Ukrainian units out of positions near Kupiansk and Holubivka. One engagement is ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The russian enemy attacked 15 times, trying to break into Ukrainian defenses near Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, and towards Drobysheve.

10:00 PM: The russian enemy carried out 11 attacks, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Shandryholove, Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, and towards Novyi Myr and Drobysheve.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces stopped seven russian offensives towards Yampil, Dronivka, and in the area of Serebrianka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Hryhorivka, Yampil, and Pereizne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Three combat clashes were recorded as the enemy attempted to advance near Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

10:00 PM: Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attempts to advance towards Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces carried out 14 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

10:00 PM: 18 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. One battle is still ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 51 russian assaults near Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, and Filiia.

10:00 PM: The aggressor launched 32 assaults and offensive actions near Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Bilytske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoeconomichne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia. Fighting continues in two locations.

Ukrainian forces eliminated 120 enemy troops, including 72 irrecoverable losses. They also destroyed two vehicles, one specialized piece of equipment, 14 UAVs, and three personnel shelters. In addition, they damaged two armored combat vehicles, one MLRS, one vehicle, and seven personnel shelters.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces launched 24 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske, and Novohryhorivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 14 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Voskresenka, Kalynivske, and Novohryhorivka. Seven more clashes are ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Four enemy assaults were repelled near Plavni and in the direction of Stepnohirsk, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one assault towards Novodanylivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Poltavka.

10:00 PM: Four combat engagements were recorded near Poltavka. Enemy air strikes targeted Hyrke and Zaliznychne.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: The russian aggressor attempted five unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian units repelled three attacks.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM and 10:00 PM: No signs of offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment, actively undermining the adversary’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 920 personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one tank, three armored combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 249 UAVs, and 33 enemy vehicles.

