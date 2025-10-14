Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 14, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 14, 2025.

The 1,329th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, 190 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 108 airstrikes, dropping 213 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, Russian forces carried out 4,315 shelling attacks, including 69 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,214 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, among others, the areas of Barvinivka and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In response, the Ukrainian Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck seven enemy concentration areas, three command posts, and two artillery systems belonging to the Russian forces.

Update as of 04:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

At this time, the enemy has carried out 113 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian border areas have come under Russian artillery fire. In particular, shelling was recorded in the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Nova Huta, Novovasylivka, Bobylivka, and Sytnе in the Sumy region, as well as Zorya, Arkhypivka, and Zarichchya in the Chernihiv region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: six engagements; the enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropped 11 guided bombs, and conducted 157 artillery attacks, including two with MLRS.

04:00 PM: During the past hours, the enemy attempted five offensive actions. Russian aviation launched four airstrikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 98 artillery attacks, including five using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 15 clashes near Vovchansk, Kam’yanka, Kutkivka, and toward Bolohivka, Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy assaults near Kam’yanka, Zapadne, and Kutkivka, as well as in the direction of Kolodyazne and Bolohivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: five Russian assaults near Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and toward Kurylivka.

04:00 PM: Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the area of Pishchane and toward Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 14 enemy attacks near Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and toward Ol’hivka, Lyman, and Drobysheve.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks toward Drobysheve and near the settlements of Serednie and Kolodyazi. One battle is still ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: seven attacks near Yampil, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka.

04:00 PM: The Defense Forces repelled four russian attacks – the enemy tried to advance near Yampil, Pereizne, and Vyiimka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: two assaults near Stupochky.

04:00 PM: There were two combat clashes with the enemy in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. One engagement continues at this time.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: 21 enemy attacks near Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaypillya, and Poltavka.

04:00 PM: Russian occupation forces seven times tried to storm Ukrainian positions toward Kostiantynivka and near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, while two enemy assaults are still ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 65 assaults repelled near Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Novoekonomichne, Balahan, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Myrolyubivka, Dachne, Filiya, and toward Novopavlivka.

04:00 PM: Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 47 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nykonorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and Filiya, as well as in the direction of Novopavlivka.

While holding back the enemy’s onslaught, Ukrainian forces have already repelled 39 assaults, and the fighting continues.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: 28 attacks repelled near Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Yalta, and Sosnivka.

04:00 PM: The invaders attempted to advance nine times on Ukrainian positions near Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, and Poltavka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: four enemy assaults near Stepove.

04:00 PM: The enemy attacked twice near Stepove. The settlement of Novoandriivka came under an airstrike.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no offensive actions recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: three assaults reported toward Antonivka.

04:00 PM: Enemy aircraft launched one airstrike using unguided rockets on the settlement of Ol’hivka.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no signs of offensive group formation.

