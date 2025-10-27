Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of October 27, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 27, 2025.

The 1,342nd day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions firmly, repelling assaults and inflicting significant losses on the enemy across multiple fronts.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 124 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the day, the enemy launched one missile strike and 83 airstrikes, dropping 202 guided aerial bombs and firing 4,039 artillery rounds, including 74 salvos from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Russian forces also deployed an astonishing 6,190 kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian positions and infrastructure.

Airstrikes targeted areas near the settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Zaliznychne, Nechaivka, Ternuvate, Stepnohirsk, Veselianka, and Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Ol’hivka in the Kherson region.

In response, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile units, and artillery struck eight concentrations of Russian manpower, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two enemy artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: directions, Ukrainian forces reported one combat clash. The enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropping seven guided bombs, and conducted 154 artillery attacks, including three MLRS salvos.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops attempted 18 assaults near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Stroivka, and toward Bolohivka and Dvorichanske. All attempts were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled nine russian enemy assaults near Pishchane and Petropavlivka.



Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the occupiers attacked eight times, seeking to breach Ukrainian defenses near Karpivka, Serednie, Derylove, and Torske.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces halted nine Russian assaults near Vyimka, Serebrianka, Siversk, Pereizne, and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy did not conduct offensive operations during the day.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: front remained the most intense battleground of the day, with 34 Russian assaults in the areas of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Chervonyi Lyman, Pankivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, and Molodetske, as well as in the directions of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Sosnivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, and toward Rybne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: five russian attacks were stopped near Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Stepnohirsk.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian assaults near Malynivka and Zelenyi Hai.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Russian forces attacked twice near the Antonivskyi Bridge, but failed to make any advances.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to inflict heavy losses on Russian troops in personnel and equipment, targeting logistics hubs and rear areas to weaken the occupiers’ offensive potential.

According to the General Staff, Russian losses over the past 24 hours amounted to:

800 soldiers killed or wounded,

soldiers killed or wounded, 2 tanks destroyed,

tanks destroyed, 3 armored fighting vehicles,

armored fighting vehicles, 34 artillery systems,

artillery systems, 1 multiple rocket launcher system,

multiple rocket launcher system, 547 unmanned aerial vehicles,

unmanned aerial vehicles, 138 units of military and transport vehicles.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.10.25 pic.twitter.com/88u0KheqoK — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 27, 2025

