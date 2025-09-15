Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 15, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 15, 2025.

Today marks the 1300th day of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 187 combat engagements were recorded. The russian enemy launched three missile strikes with seven missiles and carried out 79 airstrikes, dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,945 shelling attacks, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,337 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were carried out in particular near the settlements of Bilohirya and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka in Kherson region.

During the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of enemy personnel and two Russian artillery systems.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched two missile strikes and 15 airstrikes, using five missiles and dropping 28 guided aerial bombs. In total, 193 shelling attacks were recorded, including three from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 10 clashes recorded near Vovchansk and in the direction of Odradne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 9 Russian attacks. Defense Forces repelled assaults near Nova Kruhliakivka, Radkivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, and Stepova Novoselivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: 19 assaults. The enemy attempted to advance toward Stavky and near Shandryholove, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, and Torske.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: 25 enemy attacks repelled. Occupying forces attempted to push forward near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vyiimka, and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 9 combat engagements recorded near Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: 14 enemy assaults in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: 58 enemy assaults repelled in the areas of Fedorivka, Nykonorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novopydhorodne, Shakhove, Vilne, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Filiia, Dachne, Novoivanivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 21 enemy assaults repelled near Ivanivka, Yalta, Voskresenka, Novoivanivka, Maliivka, Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Ternove, Berezove, Temyrivka, Komyshuvakha, and Olhivske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: 2 russian assaults repelled near Novoandriivka and Stepnohirsk.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 1 assault repelled near Poltavka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: 5 enemy assaults repelled.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM: no sing of russian actions recorded.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment, actively disrupting the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, Russian forces lost 910 personnel in the past day. The enemy also lost 2 armored combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 323 tactical-level UAVs, 84 vehicles, and 1 unit of special equipment.

