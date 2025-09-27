Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 27, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 27, 2025.

The 1,312th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



In total, 186 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 67 airstrikes, using one missile and dropping 142 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,953 shelling attacks, including 135 with multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,924 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes, in particular, in the area of the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery system, and one enemy command post.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 10 combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 208 shelling attacks, including 12 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and toward Doroshivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: four combat engagements took place. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Bohuslavka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the russian enemy launched 20 attacks against Ukrainian troops positions, attempting to break through our defenses near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and toward Stavky.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled nine russian enemy offensive attempts near Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, Pereizne, and toward Yampil and Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: six combat engagements were recorded yesterday as the occupiers attempted to advance toward Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 62 russian enemy assault attempts near the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Nikanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, Dachne, as well as in the direction of Pokrovsk, Balahan, and Filiia.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched 27 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Piddubne, Novoselivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Komyshuvakha, Kalynivske, and in the direction of Novohryhorivka and Novovasylivske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled two enemy attacks toward the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the russian enemy carried out four assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge positions but achieved no success.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment and actively undermine the invader’s offensive potential in the rear.

The total Russian losses over the past day amounted to 970 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed:

1 tank,

1 armored combat vehicle,

39 artillery systems,

1 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS),

1 air defense system,

362 tactical-level UAVs,

91 units of motor vehicles,

2 units of special equipment,

2 heavy flamethrower systems.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.09.25

