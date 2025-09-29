Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 29, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 29, 2025.

Today marks the 1,314th day of Russia’s full-scale military aggression against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 136 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy carried out one missile strike and 81 airstrikes, launching 50 missiles and dropping 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces conducted 4,682 shelling attacks, including 124 with multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 6,432 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Zaliznychne and Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Ol’hivka in Kherson region.

Ukraine’s Air Force, missile troops, and artillery struck two areas of enemy manpower and equipment concentration, one UAV control point, and five other key targets.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat clashes have taken place.

The enemy carried out 33 airstrikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 58 guided aerial bombs.

A total of 1,822 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy conducted 3,022 artillery shellings.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 7 battles reported on this direction. Russian armed forces launched 10 airstrikes, dropping 19 guided bombs, and carried out 179 shelling attacks, including 8 with MLRS.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 19 assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping eleven guided aerial bombs, and conducted 156 shelling attacks on our positions and settlements, including seven with multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne and Kamyanka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: three combat clashes occurred yesterday. Ukrainian defenders repelled the russian enemy’s assault actions near Kupiansk and Zahryzove.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy twice tried to push our Ukrainian units out of their positions near Radkivka and Stepova Novoselivka. One battle is ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: the russian enemy attacked five times, trying to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Torske, Derylove, Shandryholove, and towards the settlement of Stavky.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy carried out twelve attacks, attempting to advance in the areas of Karpiivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, and Torske. Four battles are still ongoing.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped eight russian offensive actions of the occupiers in the areas of Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and in the direction of Yampil and Dronivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian warriors repelled two enemy attacks toward the settlement of Yampil.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: two combat clashes were recorded yesterday – the russian occupiers tried to advance towards Predtechyne and Minkivka.

10:00 PM: the Defense Forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance toward Minkivka and Kostiantynivka.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Ivanopillia, and Rusyn Yar.

10:00 PM: the enemy attempted eleven times to break through our defenses in the areas of Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Nikanorivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoekonomichne, Horikhove, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Balahan.

10:00 PM: during the day the russian aggressor carried out 35 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Bilytske, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Balahan and Filiia. At present, battles are ongoing in three locations.

According to preliminary calculations, in this direction Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 136 occupiers, of which 70 irreversibly, and captured two prisoners. Four units of motor vehicles, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one heavy flamethrower system were destroyed. In addition, one artillery system, one motor vehicle, and seven personnel shelters of the enemy were damaged.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Ternove, Piddubne, Maliivka, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, Verbove, and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Novokhatske, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Hrushivske, Oleksiivka, Zaporizke, Berezove, Novomykolaivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Novohryhorivka. Six battles are still ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

10:00 PM: three combat clashes took place – the russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Stepove, Kamianske, and towards Stepnohirsk.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped two russian enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

10:00 PM: five combat clashes were recorded in the area of Poltavka. The settlements of Novopavlivka and Zaliznychne came under enemy airstrikes.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: the russian enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice towards the Antonivskyi Bridge – without success.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian units repelled four russian assaults. Enemy aviation struck in the area of the settlement of Odradokamianka.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

10:00 AM and 10:00PM: no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups were detected.

Ukrainian armed forces are inflicting significant losses on the russian occupying forces in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amounted to 1,080 personnel. Ukrainian warriors also destroyed:

7 tanks,

53 artillery systems,

1 multiple launch rocket system,

1 air defense system,

617 unmanned aerial vehicles,

43 cruise missiles,

111 units of automotive equipment,

2 units of specialized equipment.

