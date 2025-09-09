Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of September 9, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 9, 2025.

Day 1294 of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and 4,206 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, during the past day, 195 combat clashes were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 1 missile strike and 74 airstrikes, launched 5 missiles and dropped 148 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,516 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and conducted 4,989 shellings of Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including 86 with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in particular on the areas of Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia region) and Mykolaivka (Kherson region).

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five command posts and one artillery system.

Update as of 10:00PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of this day, a total of 152 combat clashes have taken place. Ukrainian defenders continue to decisively repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, inflicting heavy fire damage on the invaders.

The Russian occupiers carried out 1 missile strike and 59 airstrikes, using 2 missiles and dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,977 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and conducted 3,416 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions:

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: 11 combat clashes recorded. The enemy carried out 12 airstrikes, dropped 25 guided bombs, and conducted 207 artillery strikes, including 18 with MLRS.

10:00 PM: 8 combat clashes recorded. The enemy carried out 6 airstrikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and conducted 174 artillery strikes, including 4 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: 5 clashes took place near Vovchansk and Stroivka.

10:00 PM: The enemy attacked 6 times near Vovchansk. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: 9 enemy attacks were recorded. Defense Forces repelled assaults near Myrne, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and towards Novoplatonivka.

10:00 PM: The enemy attempted 7 assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The enemy attacked 14 times, attempting to advance near Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Hlushchenkove, Torske, and towards Shandryholove.

10:00 PM: Defense Forces repelled 8 assaults near Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and Torske. One clash is still ongoing.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 7 attacks on Defense Forces positions near Hryhorivka, Serednianka, Vyiimka, and towards Yampil.

10:00 PM: The enemy attacked 20 times near Serednianka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Vyiimka, and Pazene. Five clashes are ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: 4 clashes occurred near Minkivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and towards Bondarne.

10:00 PM: Since the beginning of the day, Russian units carried out 3 attacks near Stupochky.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 9 attacks near Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and Poltavka.

10:00 PM: 10 clashes recorded. The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Katerynivka, Yablunivka, Poltavka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pleshchiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 64 enemy assaults near Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Shakhove, Molodetske, and towards Pokrovsk, Toretske, Novoekonomichne, and Novopavlivka.

10:00 PM: Since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched 47 attacks near Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards Rodynske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Molodetske. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy’s onslaught. On this axis alone, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces eliminated 152 occupiers, of whom 84 were killed outright. Additionally, they destroyed 7 vehicles, 1 motorcycle, 1 piece of special equipment, 8 UAVs, 1 UAV command post, and 1 ammunition depot. Enemy losses also include a damaged vehicle, a cannon, and 7 personnel shelters.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces repelled 51 enemy assaults near Filiia, Yalta, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Lisne, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novoheorhiivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske, Poltavka.

10:00 PM: Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks near Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Novomykolaivka, and Olhivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Ternove, Novoivanivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian units repelled 4 enemy attacks towards Antonivskyi Bridge.

10:00 PM: The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian warriors continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

During the past day, Russian losses amounted to:

2 units of special equipment,

950 personnel,

1 tank,

3 armored combat vehicles,

32 artillery systems,

1 MLRS,

226 tactical-level UAVs,

72 vehicles.

