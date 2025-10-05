Russia – Ukraine war updates: key developments as of October 5, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of October 5, 2025.

The 1,320th day of the Russian Federation’s large‑scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back enemy advances while inflicting significant losses.

Update as of 08:00AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine



Overall, 188 combat engagements were recorded during the past day.

Yesterday the enemy carried out 81 air strikes and dropped 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it conducted 4,373 artillery and mortar shellings — including 103 strikes from multiple‑launch rocket systems — and employed 5,857 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out aviation strikes on populated areas including Zaliznychne, Stepove, and Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamyanka in Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas where enemy personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, destroyed two command posts, and knocked out one enemy artillery piece.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Yesterday the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropped 28 guided aerial bombs and carried out 189 artillery strikes, including 12 from multiple‑launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops stopped 12 russian enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and toward Lyptsi, Synelnykove, Kolodiazne and Kutkivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Four russian enemy attacks were recorded yesterday. Defenders repelled assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 PM: The russian enemy attacked 19 times, attempting to break into our defenses near Shandryholove, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske and in the direction of Drobysheve.

Siversk Direction

08:00 AM: Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 12 russian enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Siversk and in the directions of Yampil and Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Two combat clashes occurred yesterday. The invader attempted to advance in the area of Predtechyne.

Toretsk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted 12 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro‑Shultyne and toward Ivanopillia.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Our defenders stopped 60 russian enemy assault actions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Zhivrove, Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiia and in the direction of Myrnohrad.

Novopavlivskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out 34 attacks yesterday in the areas of Sosnivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Tarnove, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka and Verbove.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: One combat clash occurred — the enemy attempted to advance toward Novodanilivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: One combat engagement was recorded in the area of Poltavka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00AM: Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings were detected.

Overall enemy losses for the past day are estimated at 870 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed four tanks, one combat armored vehicle, 18 artillery systems, one multiple‑launch rocket system, 320 operational‑tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 35 enemy vehicles.

