Russian forces launched a nighttime drone attack on the Odesa region, injuring two civilians and damaging multiple buildings and vehicles. A public catering facility was destroyed as prosecutors report targeted strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces carried out a nighttime strike on one of the districts of the Odesa region, using attack drones to target civilian areas. According to the regional prosecutor’s office, the assault left two people injured and caused extensive destruction to non-military infrastructure.

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine

Investigators say the drones struck several administrative buildings, damaging their facades and interior sections. The attack also destroyed a public catering establishment and left 11 civilian vehicles burned or heavily damaged. Emergency services worked throughout the night to extinguish fires, clear debris, and secure the impacted area.

Local officials stressed that the drone strike had no military targets in its vicinity, describing the attack as yet another deliberate effort by Russia to intimidate and pressure civilian populations in the south of Ukraine. Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine

Also, during the night of 22 November, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Orlivka border crossing between Ukraine and Romania, causing significant damage to the ferry terminal and civilian vehicles. According to the Ministry for Communities and Territorial Development, the strike occurred around midnight, when Russian attack drones targeted the territory of the ferry complex.

Date idea: skip the cinema, drive to Romania-Ukraine border. Free fireworks courtesy of russian drones hitting Odesa ports. Front-row seats at Orlovka. Thanks EU pic.twitter.com/AkcpsYY0UB — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) November 22, 2025

Several buildings within the checkpoint area sustained heavy damage, while the truck parking lot was left riddled with shrapnel. At least ten cargo trucks were hit, some suffering extensive destruction. Two men, aged 56 and 62, were injured in the attack and were promptly transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Emergency and repair crews are currently working at the site to assess the scale of destruction, clear debris, and restore essential functions. As a result of the strike, the Orlivka international border crossing suspended all processing of vehicles and passengers. The eCherha electronic queue system has been temporarily disabled for both freight transport and buses. Support teams are contacting carriers to reroute traffic through alternative crossings.

Photo: State Customs Service of Ukraine

Officials noted that the nearest stable crossing point is the Reni checkpoint, where traffic remains manageable and queues are under control. Drivers are being advised to use this route until Orlivka resumes operations.

The ministry also emphasized that this was the third recent attack on the Orlivka crossing. Previous strikes similarly damaged infrastructure, though the checkpoint had been restored each time.

The attack follows another Russian strike in the Odesa region that destroyed administrative buildings, a catering facility, and several civilian vehicles. Romania’s air force was placed on alert due to Russian activity near its border.

