Near Kostiantynivka, Russian forces repeatedly assaulted the 93rd Brigade, using infantry and armored vehicles, all destroyed, while frontline logistics increasingly rely on drones and ground robotic systems

In the area of responsibility of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade near Kostiantynivka, the Russian army carried out an assault using armored vehicles for the first time in several weeks. The weather in Donetsk region became clearer, allowing the attack to be detected in advance and the Russian equipment destroyed.

This was reported on December 14 on “Suspilne. Studio” by the chief sergeant of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar,” Vitalii P’iasetskyi, with the call sign “Stokhid.”

Over the past day, on the Kostiantynivka section of the front, the Russian army carried out 19 assaults, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Vitalii P’iasetskyi, over the past two to three weeks, the occupiers had attacked the 93rd Brigade’s positions exclusively with infantry, but on Friday, December 12, they attempted an assault using armored vehicles.

“But the day before yesterday, they used armored vehicles again on our section, at the junction with our neighbor’s positions: two BTRs loaded with infantry. Fortunately, the weather conditions are becoming more favorable, they were detected in time, and fire was brought down on them. Everything was destroyed — both the equipment and the infantry groups.”

“All their equipment is fully prepared for assault operations, completely reinforced with metal plates. To destroy a single vehicle, it often takes several dozen drones. This may surprise some people.”

In the area of responsibility of the “Kholodnyi Yar” troops, about five different Russian army units are stationed. The 93rd Brigade has been carrying out combat missions in the Kostiantynivka direction for four months, the chief sergeant said.

“Against us were many different marine units, starting with the 155th Pacific Fleet Brigade, which was noted for war crimes, as well as rifle regiments. Now it is mainly rifle regiments: the 1219th, 242nd, and others. There isn’t a single separate brigade facing us.”

Kostiantynivka direction, December 13, 2025. DeepStateMap

“Some regiments treat their personnel rather carelessly: small infantry groups advance along the same route toward the front line, get spotted, and are destroyed. Other units try to approach this more cleverly. But so far, they haven’t had much success,” said Vitalii P’iasetskyi.

According to the serviceman, the main problem in the sector remains logistics. Supplies for units are increasingly being delivered using drones or robots.

“Logistics along the line of contact essentially do not exist. There are positions where even the delivery of food, ammunition, or batteries for radios is carried out exclusively by drones — by air. These are small packages that drones drop onto positions. There are also positions where logistics are carried out exclusively by ground systems. Evacuation of the wounded or logistical tasks are performed solely by ground drones.”

