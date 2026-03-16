Enemy drones hit Zaporizhzhia’s residential area, killing one woman and wounding two others. Rescuers saved a trapped 16-year-old girl. Kyiv and Kharkiv were attacked as well.

In the morning of March 16, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

A woman was injured

It is reported that a woman was wounded. She is receiving medical assistance.

A private house was damaged.

“The air raid alert is ongoing. Stay in safe places until the all-clear,” the head of the region emphasized.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Updated information

According to the regional administration, preliminary reports indicate that people may be under the rubble of the private house.

Later, Fedorov clarified that the enemy attacked the private sector in one of Zaporizhzhia’s residential districts using drones.

Houses were damaged: windows were shattered, roofs and facades were destroyed.

“Unfortunately, a woman died as a result of the enemy’s attack on Zaporizhzhia. Two other women were injured. They are under medical supervision,” the report stated.

Preliminary information indicates that a 16-year-old girl was trapped under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

According to updated information, rescuers have retrieved the woman and the girl from under the debris. They are receiving medical assistance.

What happened before?

As reported, Kyiv was also under attack by Russia in the morning.

It was also noted that the enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones: one man was injured, and transport infrastructure was damaged.

Tags: