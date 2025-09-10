Russian Iskander Missile That Hit Kyiv Packed With 30+ Foreign Components

A Russian Iskander missile that struck the building of the Ukrainian Government contained more than 30 foreign components, including those manufactured in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

This was reported on Facebook by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy of Ukraine, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the missile that hit the Government building was an “Iskander 9M727” cruise missile, or more precisely, a part of it.

“The fuel was burning. The warhead did not detonate, apparently due to the missile being hit. All the precise answers will come later. Don’t trust Facebook experts))). A similar recently examined Iskander contains about 35 U.S.-made components, 1 Japanese, 1 British, 1 Swiss, 5 Belarusian, and 57 Russian,” he noted.

Among the foreign manufacturers are Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and Altera (USA), College Electronics Ltd (United Kingdom), Fujitsu (Japan), Traco Power (Switzerland), JSC “Integral” (Belarus), as well as JSC “Mikron,” JSC “Production Association ‘Strela,’” JSC “Angstrem,” JSC “Research and Design Bureau ‘Exiton,’” and Karachev Plant “Elektrodetal” (Russia).

“Compared to missiles from previous years, there are fewer components from Europe and the U.S., and more from Russia and Belarus,” Vlasiuk added.

All the information was provided to partners for sanctions response.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7 the enemy launched a missile attack, including a threat to Kyiv. It later became known that after the morning attack, a fire broke out on the top floor of the government building in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv. Damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

In addition, during the night the enemy attacked the capital with drones. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih came under a massive attack of missiles and drones. There were strikes and a large fire, with 3 people injured. In Odesa, drone attacks damaged civilian infrastructure and apartment buildings.

Poltava region also came under fire. Civilian infrastructure and an enterprise were attacked, and a bridge across the Dnipro in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

EMPR

Tags: