Russian KAB Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Bus Station: Dozens Injured

On August 10, the Russians launched two KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary data, 12 people were injured.

In the middle of the day on Sunday, August 10, Russian forces carried out two strikes with guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, 12 people were wounded, one of whom is in serious condition.

“Eight injured, one of them in serious condition – these are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The condition of four people is assessed by doctors as moderate,” said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, but just a few minutes later added that the number of injured had risen to 12.

russians dropped an air bomb on the Zaporizhzhia bus station. Many are wounded, and people are trapped under rubble. pic.twitter.com/pzt9pTkh85 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 10, 2025

According to the city mayor Fedorov, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with two KAB bombs. The first injured people are already arriving at hospitals. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble. There is preliminary information that people may still be trapped under the debris, – he noted.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration added that additional municipal machinery will soon be involved in clearing the rubble.

Fedorov added that the second strike was carried out on the university clinic of Zaporizhzhia Medical University. Currently, there are no casualties, but the buildings of the healthcare facility were damaged.

Update 1: The State Emergency Service (ДСНС) released footage and reported on the consequences of the shelling.

According to the ДСНС, the Russian army attacked the city between 17:50 and 17:55.

“At two addresses, the blast wave and debris partially destroyed two civilian infrastructure buildings, cars, and nearby houses,” the ДСНС emphasized.

Rescuers managed to free one injured person from under the rubble.

Update 2: Twenty injured in Zaporizhzhia following fussian Aerial guided bomb double strikes: State Emergency Service updates its report.

“As of 22:00, emergency rescue operations at the shelling site have been completed. Restoration work by the city’s utility services is ongoing,” the statement read.

Emergency services specified that 20 people were injured in the incident. One of them was rescued from under the rubble of destroyed structures. They also noted that the number of casualties is still being clarified.

Support EMPR.media via PayPal

Cover photo credits: Stringer/REUTERS