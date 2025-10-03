Russian Oil Refinery in Orenburg Region Hit by Drone Strikes

On the night of October 3, russian oil refinery in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region, Russia, came under attack.

According to Ukrinform, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

“The refinery in Russian Orsk is under attack,” Kovalenko said.

As the Astra outlet writes on Telegram, the drone strike was likely carried out on the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery.

The facility is located approximately 1,400 km from the border with Ukraine, Russian media reported.

It is noted that Orenburg region governor Yevgen Solntsev reported an “attempted attack on one of the industrial facilities.”

“There are no casualties among the population. The enterprise’s technological processes have not been disrupted. Emergency services are working on site,” the head of the Orenburg region wrote.

According to the Telegram channel BAZA, an air-raid alert sounded in Orsk, and preliminary information indicates that during the UAV attack at least two drones fell within the city limits.

Footage from the scene has appeared online, showing the aftermath of the strikes.

Russian sources report that personnel evacuation has begun at the plant.

The enterprise has a design refining capacity of about 6.6 million tonnes of crude oil per year and produces gasoline, diesel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, bitumen, and lubricants.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, September 29, a Ukrainian drone fell on the territory of the Federal State Treasury Institution “Lokomotiv” in the city.

On the evening of Thursday, October 2, in Perm Krai, Russia, a fire broke out at the Azot chemical plant after two powerful explosions; Azot is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia. The enterprise manufactures ammonia, urea and ammonium nitrate, which are also used in the production of explosive substances.

The plant confirmed the incident but did not state what caused it.

Azot is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizers in Russia and the sole supplier of a number of chemical products: higher aliphatic amines, sodium nitrate and crystalline sodium nitrite. It produces ammonia, urea and ammonium nitrate, which have dual use — they are used in agriculture and in the manufacture of explosive materials.

EMPR