Russian Strike on Ternopil: Whereabouts of 22 People Still Unknown

In Ternopil, Russian strikes hit residential buildings, killing 26 people, injuring 93, and involving over 230 rescuers. Authorities call these deliberate attacks war crimes.

In Ternopil, where search and rescue operations continue at the site of the Russian strike, the whereabouts of 22 people remain unknown, Radio Liberty reports, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“More than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the operation. In some areas, work can only be carried out manually due to severe destruction and fragmented structures. This complicates the search,” he wrote on Telegram.

In Ternopil, residential buildings were hit. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two nine-story residential buildings in the city were damaged: one caught fire, and the other suffered destruction from the 3rd to the 9th floor. As of the morning of November 20, 26 people are confirmed dead, including three children. Another 93 people were injured, including 18 children. Forty-six people have been rescued.

According to the Ukrainian Air Forces, on the night of November 19, Russian forces carried out a combined strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure using 476 attack drones and 48 air- and ground-launched missiles. The main targets of the Russian strike were the Lviv, Ternopil, and Kharkiv regions.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian regions using various types of weapons, including attack drones, missiles, guided bombs, and multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian leadership denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply systems.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and emphasize that they are deliberate in nature.