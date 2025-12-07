Russian Strikes Hit Fastiv Two Nights in a Row: Train Station and Suburban Depot Destroyed

Fastiv, Kyiv region, was hit by Russian drone strikes for two consecutive nights. Explosions destroyed the train station and suburban depot, with ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

The Russian army struck the train station in Fastiv, Kyiv region, on the night of Saturday, December 6. The station building was almost completely destroyed, and passenger locomotives were also damaged.

Station staff were unharmed, as they were in the shelter at the time of the strike.

This was reported by a Suspilne correspondent from the scene.

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, head of Ukrzaliznytsia, stated that the strikes hit both the station itself and the suburban depot, which serviced not locomotives but electric trains connecting Kyiv with the surrounding region. Several workshops in the depot were damaged.

“Colleagues are already developing a plan for continuing technical maintenance. Three trains that were under repair were destroyed. The rest of the equipment is being restored and will be quickly repaired. In addition, we will relocate resources from other regions to ensure Kyiv region and the capital maintain railway connections,” the Ukrzaliznytsia head promised.

During the Russian attack, 46 station employees were moved to shelters, so there were no casualties at the railway hub.

Fastiv, Kyiv region. This is what Fastiv railway station looks like after Russia’s nighttime strike: the building is almost completely destroyed. The wagon depot was also damaged. Workers were in the storage room at the time of the impact, said UZ board chairman Pertsovsky. pic.twitter.com/fUoqx189ji — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) December 6, 2025

Another strike hit the dispatch center.

“Another barbaric attack on completely civilian passenger railway infrastructure. Fastiv station is a place from which workers go to civilian enterprises in Kyiv, and where grandmothers go to their dachas,” emphasized Pertsovskyi.

The Ukrzaliznytsia head said that tents have been set up near the destroyed station where passengers can wait for transport in their desired directions; they can warm up and have tea there.

“We expect to start restoring traffic by the afternoon. Long-distance trains are bypassing Fastiv. The regional administration provided buses so that Fastiv residents and the surrounding area can travel both to and from the station, ensuring no one is left without transportation. Suburban services are currently limited, but, as I said, in the afternoon we will gradually start returning trains here,” Pertsovskyi explained.

Ukrzaliznytsia’s goal now is to restore full traffic by Monday, when travel is at its peak.

The building damage is critical, but Pertsovskyi assured that Fastiv station will be rebuilt: modular structures will be installed first, followed by a full modern reconstruction of the station.

Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, head of Ukrzaliznytsia, and Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, at the site of the Russian attack on Fastiv, Kyiv region, December 6, 2025. Suspilne News/Darya Nematian Zolbin

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the region is in constant contact with Ukrzaliznytsia leadership. Cleanup of the Russian attack’s aftermath began immediately after the air raid alert ended in the region.

DSNS spokesperson Viktoriya Ruban told Suspilne about the consequences of the strike:

“Today in Fastiv, as across the Kyiv region, rescuers are eliminating the results of enemy strikes. We can currently see a fire at the railway station. Our rescuers are working here. The entire station building is almost completely destroyed. This is a purely civilian facility, but it is now fully destroyed.”

Ruban noted that rescuers are working and the fire will be extinguished shortly. The fire was not strong, she added, but a problem arose because flammable materials are stored inside the station. Water has to be poured into the building to prevent re-ignition.

Two pieces of equipment and 12 rescuers are working at the Fastiv station, Ruban added, and DSNS personnel are also operating nearby at other facilities, including the train depot.

Viktoriya Ruban, head of the Department of Media Relations and Public Affairs at DSNS, at the site of the Russian attack on Fastiv, Kyiv region, December 6, 2025. Suspilne News/Darya Nematian Zolbin

Rescue operations are ongoing to deal with the aftermath of the Russian shelling in Bila Tserkva, DSNS spokesperson said. Aviation will be used for firefighting, including a helicopter.

DSNS also worked in the morning in the village of Novi Petrivtsi in Vyshhorod district at a warehouse facility, where cleanup is still ongoing. Two people were injured there, and one person was injured in Fastiv.

Fastiv train station in Kyiv region, damaged by a Russian shelling on December 6, 2025. Suspilne News/Darya Nematian Zolbin

Fastiv train station in Kyiv region, damaged by a Russian shelling on December 6, 2025. Suspilne News/Darya Nematian Zolbin

Late in the evening on December 6, powerful explosions were heard in Fastiv, Kyiv region. For the second night in a row, the city came under attack by Russian occupiers, reports Glavkom.

Kyiv regional authorities have not yet commented on the strike. The full extent of the damage is still being clarified.

Fastiv train station in Kyiv region, damaged by a Russian shelling on December 6, 2025. Suspilne News/Darya Nematian Zolbin

Monitoring channels report dozens of explosions continuing as of 11:20 p.m. on December 6. Russian forces are attacking Fastiv with drones. It is currently unknown what exactly is being targeted by the attackers.

It was a railway station in Fastiv, Kyiv region. Bastards wiped it out last night. pic.twitter.com/sIEltwgbj6 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) December 6, 2025

