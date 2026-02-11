Russians are blackmailing families of Ukrainian POWs to register Starlink terminals in their names, aiming to exploit the equipment against Ukraine, warned the Coordination Headquarters.

Russians continue to look for ways to register Starlink terminals in Ukraine in order to restore internet access.

This time, they decided to blackmail the families of prisoners of war, forcing them to register the terminals in their own names.

According to Mind.ua, the information was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

“Looking for a way out of the difficult situation they are in, the occupiers focused on the families of captives. Cases of threats and demands to officially register Starlink terminals in their own names have been recorded. This equipment is then intended to be used against Ukraine and Ukrainians,” the statement reads.

“The enemy exploits the vulnerability of families. They do not care about the fate of Ukrainians: for them, it is a one-time resource,” the Headquarters noted, reminding that cooperating with the enemy is extremely dangerous. Official registration of an enemy terminal makes it easy to identify the person who did it, as one must verify their identity during the process.

“If the terminal is used to operate drones that destroy infrastructure and take lives, the fact that a Ukrainian citizen registered it constitutes grounds for criminal liability,” the Headquarters warned.

Citizens are advised that if they receive proposals or threats demanding that they register a Starlink terminal in their name, they should immediately contact the Coordination Headquarters and law enforcement agencies, where they will receive guidance on what to do.

Background: The Ministry of Defense has reported that Russia is trying to restore access to Starlink through collaborators in Ukraine. Russian forces may attempt to use Ukrainian accounts or equipment through recruited individuals.

