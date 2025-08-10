On the night of August 10, Russians bombed the railway station in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones. Other facilities were also damaged, and the city experienced partial power outages.

Local social media reported about 30 strikes. Photos and videos of the destruction appeared online. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration also commented on the attack.

“At night, Russians attacked Synelnykove district with drones. Several fires broke out in the district center. Infrastructure was damaged. There is destruction at a transport company. Two private houses were damaged,” — writes Serhiy Lysak.

As seen in the footage, the Synelnykove train station has been reduced to ruins. Trains no longer run through this station. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack with kamikaze drones on the railway junction and station in Dnipropetrovsk region, informed Oleksandr Peretsovsky, Chairman of the Board of “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

The peace process as carried out by our barbaric neighbors looks like this for now: another night, another massive raid on the railway junction, including the station, in Dnipropetrovsk region. All staff on duty were evacuated in advance, so the most important thing – no casualties. Restoration work began bright and early this morning.

According to him, railway staff on duty were evacuated in advance, so fortunately, there were no casualties. The railway workers have already begun restoring the damaged infrastructure.

Last night, the Vasylkiv and Mezhiv communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region were also hit, with administrative buildings and homes destroyed.

The Nikopol district was attacked by FPV drones and heavy artillery. Strikes hit the district center as well as the Myrivska, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities.

Several fires broke out in the region, which were extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

In total, the air defense forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region managed to shoot down 21 drones.

A few days ago, the Russian army launched 34 kamikaze drones at Lozova in Kharkiv region, hitting the railway station area. A 60-year-old railway worker was killed on the spot during the attack, and a 72-year-old woman later died from her injuries in the hospital. Another 13 people were injured.

