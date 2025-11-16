Russians Shot Dead Two Ukrainian Soldiers on the Outskirts of Zatyshshia in Zaporizhzhia

On the outskirts of Zatyshshia, Russian forces shot dead two Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers. DeepState reports enemy infiltration is increasing, stressing the need to document Russian crimes.

On the outskirts of Zatyshshia in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces shot dead two soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“The enemy once again violated the rules and customs of war by shooting dead two soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the outskirts of Zatyshshia,” the report says.

Enemy infiltration

It is noted that the enemy’s infiltration is reaching new dimensions.

“Being five kilometers from the front line does not guarantee safety from encountering enemy infantry. Especially when the front is on one side and the bastards come in from behind.

The Russians didn’t live long — within 20 minutes they were killed by an FPV drone, so the retaliation was swift,” DeepState reported.

Documenting Russian crimes

Analysts also stress the importance of recording all crimes committed by Russian occupation forces on the territory of Ukraine: “Commanders of enemy units who give these orders must sooner or later be held accountable for their actions.”

