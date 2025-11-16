Russia’s Strike Across Ukraine: Official Report Details Widespread Overnight Destruction

Ukraine has released the official report on the consequences of last night’s massive Russia’s strike, which struck multiple regions simultaneously and caused widespread destruction of critical infrastructure, residential areas, and energy facilities.

The scale of damage once again demonstrates that Russia’s tactic remains unchanged: to exhaust Ukraine’s resilience by targeting civilians and vital infrastructure.

Odesa region



Russian strikes damaged several energy facilities, including a solar power station — another blow to Ukraine’s efforts to diversify its energy sources during wartime. Repair crews are already working to restore power, though full recovery may take time due to the severity of the damage.

Chernihiv region



The attack caused significant destruction across multiple civilian sites. An energy facility and transportation infrastructure were damaged, disrupting both electricity supply and regional logistics. An administrative building, a non-residential structure, a private house, and a local cultural center were also hit. These facilities served as important community hubs, and their destruction further deepens the humanitarian challenges for residents.

Kharkiv region



Five private homes were damaged, alongside several outbuildings and energy networks. Strikes also hit the building of an abandoned laboratory and a recreation base. Although no longer operational, such sites often border active civilian areas, and their destruction underscores the indiscriminate nature of the attacks. Kharkiv continues to be one of the most frequently targeted regions of Ukraine.

Dnipropetrovsk region



One private home was completely destroyed, and several more were heavily damaged. Infrastructure, vehicles, garages, utility buildings, a power line, the territory of a local enterprise, and even an educational institution came under fire. The attack once again highlighted Russia’s systematic targeting of objects essential for daily life, work, and community stability.

Sumy region



At least 15 private households suffered damage, along with civilian infrastructure, non-residential buildings, a vehicle, and two residential homes. Emergency services are clearing debris and assessing the full extent of losses.

Across all regions, emergency workers, energy technicians, and local authorities are working around the clock to restore critical services. Despite the destruction, communities remain determined and resilient. Last night’s attack serves as another stark reminder of the brutality of Russia’s ongoing aggression — and the extraordinary endurance of Ukrainians facing it daily.

