Russia’s Strike Claims Child’s Life in Kherson 
Photo: Getty Images

6-year-old girl dies after Russian shelling of Kherson; her father wounded and hospitalized in moderate condition.

A 6-year-old girl who was injured during a Russian shelling of Kherson on December 3 has died in hospital, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram.

Prokudin said: “Unfortunately, Russian terrorists have taken the life of another child in Kherson. A 6-year-old girl who was injured yesterday in the enemy artillery shelling of Dniprovskiy district has died in hospital.”

Details: According to Prokudin, doctors fought for her life until the end, but her injuries were too severe.

The girl’s father has been hospitalized. The 49-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his pelvis. His condition is moderate.

