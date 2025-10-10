Satellite images confirm Ukraine’s “Neptune” missile strike on Russia’s Elektrodetal plant in Bryansk, damaging the main workshop producing military electronics.

The images, released by the “Cyberboroshno” community, show a pierced roof of the production building and damage to the boiler house on the plant’s premises. The impact of two cruise missiles has been recorded. It was reported by UA news.

The facility was attacked during the night of September 29, 2025, by Ukraine’s missile troops and artillery in coordination with the Naval Forces. According to the General Staff, four R-360 “Neptune” missiles were fired at the plant from a distance of approximately 240 kilometers.

The “Elektrodetal” plant specializes in the production of electronic warfare equipment, measuring instruments, electronic connectors, and cable products. The facility manufactures connectors of the SNC, SNP, and SP types, which are used in Russia’s cruise and ballistic missile systems.

In addition, the plant’s products are supplied to over 1,500 organizations within the Russian defense-industrial complex, including for the assembly of FPV “Chimera” drones.

The factory produces more than 25,000 types of electrical connectors for the aerospace, military, and electronics industries. “Elektrodetal” is included on the sanctions lists of both the United States and Ukraine.

As a reminder, Sochi was attacked by drones while the Russian dictator was there.

Additionally, on the night of October 4, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with the insurgent movement “Chernaya Iskra,” attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in Leningrad region, Russia.

EMPR

Tags: