SES Releases Footage of Deadly Russian Strike on Kharkiv Region

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has released footage showing the aftermath of a brutal Russian strike on Kharkiv region.

In the village of Novoplatonivka, civilians had gathered to receive humanitarian aid when Russian forces launched a MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) attack on the crowd.


Five people were killed and three others injured in what Ukrainian officials are calling yet another deliberate act of terror against civilians.

Earlier today, the village of Pisky-Radkivski also came under Russian fire.


The shelling sparked fires in a local store and a private residential house. Emergency crews are working at the scene.

