The city of Siversk in Donetsk region, where Russian troops began actively infiltrating under dense fog in late October, has been almost completely lost. To regain control of the city, Ukrainian defenders need reserves.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by a source of Ukrainska Pravda within a military command body; two sources in brigades operating on the Siversk axis and nearby confirmed the information.

Critical situation

According to the source, the enemy has been detected across almost the entire territory of Siversk, except for the area beyond the Bakhmutka River, which is still holding.

“The situation in Siversk is critical. To restore the lost positions, reserves need to be deployed. Does the corps carrying out missions on this section of the front (11th Corps – UP) have them? No. Does the higher command of Operational Command East (Dmytro Bratishko – UP) have them? That’s a question with an asterisk. Whether the Commander-in-Chief will provide reserves, and whether those reserves would be able to change anything in this situation, is unclear,” he said.

It is noted that conducting offensive operations without a preparatory phase is difficult. At a minimum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to halt the enemy’s advance from two flanks and “suppress it with artillery.”

Who is defending the city

The publication writes that over the past several weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled part of Siversk mainly with drones rather than infantry.

After Russian forces captured the heights to the north of the city, operating in Siversk — which lies in a lowland — became almost impossible. Logistics were extremely difficult.

The 54th Brigade was positioned inside the city itself, while the 10th Brigade was deployed south of the city, in the areas of Zvanivka and Sviato-Pokrovske.

Two scenarios

Under the most optimistic scenario, as of December 13 the line of contact in Siversk runs along the Bakhmutka River. As a result, the eastern, larger part of the city is completely under Russian control, while the western, smaller part still has some Ukrainian positions.

Under a more pessimistic scenario, the entire city within its administrative boundaries is fully under Russian control, Ukrainska Pravda writes.

The publication also notes that Russian forces are moving around the city freely, at times even without full gear.

In addition, according to Ukrainska Pravda sources among the military, the enemy has already been spotted south of Siversk, in Sviato-Pokrovske and Zvanivka.

What preceded this?

The General Staff stated that Russia’s claims about the capture of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk do not correspond to reality.

The situation in Pokrovsk is extremely difficult, but the Defense Forces continue to hold the northern part of the city, roughly along the railway line.

The commander of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment “Skelia,” Yurii Harkavyi, decided to prove to the BBC that fighting is ongoing in Pokrovsk and that the Defense Forces control the north of the city.

Over the radio, he asked two Ukrainian defenders to come out of cover inside a building to show the Ukrainian flag.

