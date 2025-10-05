Tragedy in Lviv Region: Russian Attack Claims Lives of Four Family Members

In the Lviv region, which came under a massive Russian attack overnight, the death toll has risen to four, with another four people injured.

All four of the deceased were members of the same family.

This was reported by Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, and confirmed by the regional prosecutor’s office.

Lviv region: russian attack kills family of four, including a 15-year-old girl. Four others injured. pic.twitter.com/6mFrLMAWqm — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) October 5, 2025

According to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the four people killed in the village of Lapaivka near Lviv were members of the same family, including a 15-year-old girl.

Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

Four more people were injured in the attack:

One member of the same family was hospitalized.

Two women from neighboring houses were also taken to hospital with injuries.

Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi noted that information about the consequences of the strike is still being clarified, as all relevant emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address, reported that the total number of people affected across Ukraine by the October 5 attack has reached ten, with five fatalities.

On the morning of October 5, Russian forces launched a combined Shahed drone and missile strike across Ukraine. The cities of Lviv, Drohobych, Stryi, Kolomyia, Zaporizhzhia, and others came under heavy attack.

Lviv became one of the main targets of the massive shelling that morning. Large-scale fires broke out in the city, and parts of it were left without electricity.

