Ukraine’s General Staff Confirms Devastating Strike on Saratov Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Drone Systems struck the Saratov Oil Refinery overnight, igniting a fire.



The General Staff of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack.

On August 10, UAVs from Ukraine’s Drone Systems Forces targeted the Saratov Oil Refinery, causing explosions and a fire.

Saratov oil refinery in Russia met some drones from Ukraine last night.

Let it burn. pic.twitter.com/I1EE0Ay367 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 10, 2025



The facility is a key part of Russia’s fuel infrastructure, supplying oil products to occupying forces, with an annual processing capacity of 7 million tons of crude oil.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Saratov oil refinery in southwestern russia, causing a fire at the facility. pic.twitter.com/Ya8HwrfFdS — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 10, 2025

Explosions and a fire broke out at the Saratov Oil Refinery after an overnight strike by Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue systematic measures to reduce the enemy’s military and economic potential in order to force it to end its armed aggression against our state. Every target hit in Russia that supports its criminal war against Ukraine brings us closer to a just peace,” the General Staff emphasized.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s key fuel infrastructure facilities, supplying oil products to occupying forces. Its annual processing capacity is 7 million tons of crude oil.

A “controlled burnout” of the Saratov Oil Refinery is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/bmWchthsQC — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 10, 2025

Notably, this is not the first drone strike on the facility — a similar attack occurred in February 2025.

Support EMPR.media via PayPal

Tags: