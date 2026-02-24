The situation on the front remains extremely difficult. The fiercest battles are currently taking place in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, particularly around Pokrovsk and Huliaipole. The enemy continues to try to capture Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and even Sloviansk.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are carrying out counterattacks in Dnipropetrovsk region and clearing the area of Russian occupiers. Fighting is also ongoing in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

To read about how the situation on the front changed over the week from February 16 to 22, 2026, see the article on 24 Kanal. Our review of the combat map is based on data from DeepStateMAP.

Dynamics of the fighting

Over the week, there were 1,278 combat engagements on the front. Each day, the Russians launched between 138 and 237 attacks along the entire front line. The highest number of attacks occurred in the areas of Pokrovsk and Huliaipole. The situation by direction is as follows:

Pokrovsk – 236 attacks

Huliaipole – 226 attacks

Kostiantynivka – 126 attacks

Lyman – 65 attacks

Sloviansk – 62 attacks

Oleksandrivka – 50 attacks

Kharkiv – 37 attacks

Kupiansk – 28 attacks

Sumy – 26 attacks

Kramatorsk – 19 attacks

Orikhiv – 13 attacks

Prydniprovskiy – 6 attacks

Despite all enemy attacks, the contact line did not change in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskiy directions. The situation in other sectors is discussed below.

Russians advance in Sumy region

Fighting continues in the border areas of Sumy region, where the Russians are attempting to break through in new sectors. Last week, the enemy managed to establish positions in the village of Pokrovka. The previous week, the enemy broke through there, which led to the formation of a gray zone.

Situation in Sumy Region / DeepStateMAP

Enemy advances on Sloviansk

In the north of Donetsk region, the situation is extremely difficult – the Russians are advancing toward Sloviansk. Last week, they continued to apply pressure from the northeast and southeast directions toward the city.

The Russians made progress near Dronivka and in Sviato-Pokrovske. The enemy is also advancing in Nykyforivka, Pryvillia, and Minkivka. The invaders have broken through toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Situation on the Sloviansk Front / DeepStateMAP

At the same time, Russian FPV drones are terrorizing the eastern outskirts of Sloviansk. The city and surrounding villages are being attacked by KABs, drones, and rocket artillery.

The battle for Kostiantynivka is in full swing

The situation around Kostiantynivka is particularly difficult, as it is a priority target for the Russians this spring. A “pocket” south of the city is shrinking – the Russians have advanced near Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

Situation around Kostiantynivka / DeepStateMAP

What’s happening on the Pokrovsk front?

The Pokrovsk front has seen the highest number of enemy attacks. Fighting continues in the northern part of Pokrovsk and on the northeastern outskirts of Myrnohrad.

Enemy forces have also established positions in Rodynske and advanced toward Hryshyne. At the same time, Russian incursions toward Bilytske were successfully cleared.

In the area of the former Dobropillia salient, the Russians advanced between Shakhove and Novy Shakhove.

Situation on the Pokrovsk Front / DeepStateMAP

The enemy is currently concentrating its main efforts on the full occupation of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, as well as the capture of Bilytske and Rodynske.

Counterattacks by the Defense Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Defense Forces continue counterattacks and the liberation of villages captured by the enemy. Over the past week, our troops expelled the Russians near Verbove, Vyshneve, Kalynivske, and Ternove. South of Verbove, the enemy was pushed back to the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region.

However, all the territories from which the enemy was expelled are currently in a gray zone – stabilization measures and clearing operations are ongoing, as small enemy groups may still remain in some areas.

Situation in Dnipropetrovsk Region / DeepStateMAP

