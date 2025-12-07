Ukrainian soldiers of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully expelled Russian forces from Tykhe, clearing the village completely thanks to coordinated actions, careful planning, and bravery.

Ukrainian troops launched a successful counterattack on the Oleksandrivka axis, freeing the village of Tykhe. According to a soldier with the call sign “Muchnoy,” coordinated assault groups broke through Russian defenses, secured key positions, and raised Ukrainian flags on both sides of the village, confirming full control and fortification.

“Our lads on this section worked clearly and cohesively, with the cold focus that delivers results. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the assault groups and the precise work of the support units, we managed to bring the settlement of Tykhe back under our control,” he said.

Our defenders advanced carefully but confidently. Ukrainian soldiers cleared enemy positions and key points. They succeeded in breaking through the Russian defensive line.

Ukrainian flags have already appeared in the western and eastern parts of the settlement.

“This means not just presence, but full perimeter control and consolidation on the ground,” he added.

EMPR

