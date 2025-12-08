Ukrainian Defense Forces moved to stronger positions near Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar to prevent encirclement, straighten the front, and hold lines amid Russian army advances.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a maneuver near two settlements in the Pokrovsk direction. It is aimed at preventing encirclement and straightening the front line.

This was reported by the publication “Suspilne Donbas” on Monday, December 8, citing its own sources in the Defense Forces, according to Ukranews.

An unnamed source of the publication said that Ukrainian soldiers carried out a maneuver near the settlements of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. They are located south of Myrnohrad.

Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar on the interactive map of the DeepState project. Photo: screenshot.

“The units moved to more advantageous positions to prevent potential encirclement and straighten the front,” a source of the publication said.

He added that this operation took place some time ago and was prepared in advance.

As reported by ukranews, the day before, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that along the front line, there is a Russian army grouping numbering over 710,000 personnel.

Last Thursday, December 4, Syrskyi reported that units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold positions in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Also on December 4, the analytical project DeepState reported Russian advances east of Myrnohrad.