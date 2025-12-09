Ukrainian Forces repositioned units near Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar to stronger lines to protect personnel and improve logistics, the 7th Air Assault Corps reported.

Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out a planned tactical maneuver near Myrnohrad, relocating units to more advantageous defensive lines. According to the 7th Air Assault Corps, the decision was made at the command level to ensure better protection of troops and improve overall combat sustainability.

“By order of the command, Defense Forces units conducted an organized maneuver in the area of the settlements of Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. Personnel were moved to more favorable positions,” the unit reported.

The relocation aims to preserve the lives of servicemembers, enhance logistical support for the grouping, and straighten the frontline to strengthen overall stability in the sector. Commanders emphasized that the maneuver was conducted in an orderly and controlled manner, ensuring that Ukrainian troops maintained operational cohesion throughout the transition.

This adjustment is part of a broader strategy to reinforce defensive capabilities amid ongoing Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad directions. The Defense Forces continue to fortify positions, focusing on sustainability, troop safety, and maintaining initiative on the battlefield.

EMPR

Tags: