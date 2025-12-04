Australia and New Zealand Pledge Over $70 Million in Aid to Ukraine

The governments of Australia and New Zealand have decided to provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid totaling over USD 70 million.

Australia and New Zealand have agreed to provide Ukraine with additional military support worth more than USD 70 million, Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko announced on December 4. This was reported by Korrespondent.net.

“The Australian government has announced military assistance to Ukraine worth AUD 95 million (USD 63 million). This amount includes 50 million for PURL, 2 million for the ‘drone coalition,’ and 43 million for military equipment, including tactical air defense radars, ammunition, and engineering equipment,” he said.

The New Zealand government has also allocated NZD 15 million (approximately USD 8.7 million) to support the PURL initiative, which is responsible for supplying weapons and equipment to the Ukrainian army.

Earlier, Australia joined the Registry of Losses Caused by Russian Aggression in the war against Ukraine.

It was also reported that New Zealand is tightening sanctions against Russia’s “shadow fleet.”