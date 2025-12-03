Canada Pledges $150M Military Aid to Ukraine

Canada will join NATO partners to supply Ukraine with USD 500 million in military equipment, contributing 200 million CAD, bringing its total PURL support above 660 million USD.

Canada will contribute financially alongside other NATO partners to purchase USD 500 million worth of military equipment for Ukraine.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by Canada’s Ministry of Defence.

“In partnership with other NATO allies, Canada will acquire essential military equipment under NATO’s program for purchasing U.S. weapons for Ukraine (PURL). Canada’s contribution to this package will amount to 200 million Canadian dollars (about 150 million USD),” the statement reads.

It is noted that the total cost of the joint military aid package for Ukraine is 500 million USD. “It will include items Ukraine itself has identified as critically important for continuing its defence in the Russian war,” the Canadian Ministry of Defence emphasized.

In addition, taking previous tranches into account, Canada’s total contribution to the PURL initiative has already exceeded 660 million USD.

As reported, since the beginning of 2022, Canada has provided Ukraine with nearly 5 billion USD in various forms of military assistance.