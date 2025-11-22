Congress criticized Trump’s proposed Ukraine peace plan, warning it favors Putin, undermines U.S. security, and risks Ukraine’s sovereignty. Senators call for pressure and real negotiations.

A number of representatives from both parties in Congress have criticized the draft peace agreement that the Trump administration is proposing to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was reported by European Pravda.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the former Republican leader in the Senate, said he has the impression that people around Trump are more focused on appeasing Putin than on ensuring a lasting peace.

“Putin has spent an entire year trying to make President Trump look foolish. If administration officials are more concerned with appeasing Putin than with ensuring real peace, then the president needs new advisers. Rewarding Russia’s slaughter would be a catastrophe for America’s interests. And a capitulation like Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan would be disastrous for the legacy of ‘peace through strength,’” McConnell said.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who co-chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that it looks more like “Putin’s plan.”

“What the United States truly needs to do is put pressure on Putin, provide long-range weapons, impose secondary sanctions on companies that fuel Russia’s war machine, and force Putin to come to the table for real negotiations. We should not be representing Russia’s interests in this agreement,” the senator emphasized.

The chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Roger Wicker, noted that the 28-point plan has serious flaws and that he is “very skeptical” about the document’s chances of securing peace.

“Ukraine must not be forced to hand over its land to one of the world’s worst war criminals, Vladimir Putin. The size and positioning of Ukraine’s armed forces are a sovereign choice of its government and people. And any assurances given to Putin must not reward his evil actions or undermine the security of the United States or its allies. In particular, any assumption that we can engage in arms control with such a serial liar and killer as Putin should be treated with extreme skepticism,” Wicker emphasized.

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick has begun collecting signatures to bring to a vote a bill on strengthened sanctions against Russia.

As a reminder, Trump gave Ukraine until November 27 to agree to the “peace plan” proposed by the American side.

On Friday, Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people, saying that Ukraine now faces a difficult choice and risks either losing its dignity or its key partner.

You can read more about the new American “peace proposal” in European Pravda’s article: Trump’s Plan: Explaining the “Aggressive” Peace Negotiations Between the U.S. and Ukraine.

