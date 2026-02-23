Danish Government to Allocate Additional 3.8 Billion Kroner for Ukraine’s Military Support in 2026

Denmark plans to contribute 14 billion kroner to Ukraine in 2026, including an extra 3.8 billion kroner, strengthening military aid with fighter jets, missiles, tanks, artillery, and drones.

As part of the new economic plan, the Danish government proposes to allocate an additional 3.8 billion kroner to the Ukraine Fund in 2026.

According to iPress, this was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

“Supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts also contributes to the protection of Europe and Denmark. Ukraine’s fight concerns our own security as well. Europe must not forget the Ukrainians, which is why it is important to me that the government proposes to provide more than 3.8 billion kroner additionally for Ukraine this year. I am proud that Denmark is taking a leading role in this matter,” said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Earlier, Denmark had already allocated 9.6 billion kroner to the Ukraine Fund in 2026, and an additional 0.6 billion kroner is expected from the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Taking into account the additional 3.8 billion kroner, Denmark’s total contribution to Ukraine in 2026 is expected to reach 14 billion kroner. At the same time, work is underway on a large-scale EU joint credit package to support Ukraine in the near future.

“Denmark has significantly and rapidly strengthened its defense, and I am pleased that this year the government will be able to allocate 3.5% of GDP to defense and security. This is the highest level in a decade and reflects the major changes the Armed Forces have undergone in recent years,” the minister said.

Thus, Denmark’s defense spending in 2026 will amount to 3.5% of GDP. In this way, the country will already meet NATO’s target indicators in 2026, according to which member states are to increase defense and security spending to at least 5% of GDP by 2035, of which no less than 3.5% should go to core military needs. In March 2023, the government and a broad majority of the Danish parliament established the Ukraine Fund to ensure continued support for Ukraine.

Denmark has decided to provide military aid to Ukraine totaling over 70 billion kroner for the period 2022–2028, including F-16 fighter jets, air defense missiles, tanks, artillery, and drones.

In 2024, Denmark became the first country to make direct military donor deliveries produced by the Ukrainian defense industry, through the Ukrainian state.