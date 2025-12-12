Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian murder Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan, where he called on Moscow to agree to what he described as a “limited ceasefire” in Ukraine.

Progress between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved in areas that provide practical benefits for both sides. First and foremost, this concerns the introduction of a limited ceasefire regime covering energy facilities and ports.

This was discussed during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian murder Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the International Peace and Security Forum in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Erdogan emphasized that implementing a restricted form of ceasefire – focused specifically on protecting critical civilian infrastructure – could bring “tangible humanitarian benefits” and lower the risks for millions of Ukrainians facing the harsh winter amid constant strikes. He highlighted that even a partial reduction in hostilities would be a constructive move and could potentially open space for broader diplomatic dialogue in the future.

While Ankara continues to position itself as a mediator capable of speaking with both Kyiv and Moscow, Erdogan’s latest proposal underscores growing international concern over Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy system. These strikes have already caused significant damage, widespread outages, and further strain on civilian populations.

“The efforts aimed at ending the Russian–Ukrainian war through a just and lasting peace are extremely valuable… progress can be achieved in areas that would bring practical benefits to both sides,” the Directorate quoted President Erdogan as saying.

The meeting also addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia, the latest developments in Palestine and Syria, and the peace process in the South Caucasus. Another topic discussed was the freezing of Russian assets in the EU.

As Ukrinform reported, Erdogan earlier stated that Türkiye maintains contacts with both Ukraine and Russia to revive the Istanbul negotiation process and is ready to facilitate the establishment of a just and lasting peace.

It is noteworthy that around the same time the Turkish President urged the Russian dictator to agree to a “limited ceasefire” in Ukraine and explained that “introducing a limited cessation of hostilities, particularly regarding energy facilities and ports, could be useful,” – a Russian Iskander ballistic missile struck a civilian vessel in the port of Odesa.

It shows strongly whether Moscow is prepared to consider the Turkish president’s appeal.

