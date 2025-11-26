European Commission Responds First: No Signs Russia Wants Peace, Pressure Must Continue

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU sees no real indications that Russia is ready to end its war against Ukraine. She emphasized that pressure on the Kremlin must be maintained while working toward a just and lasting peace.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made a clear and firm statement regarding the prospects of a peace plan for Ukraine. According to her, the European Union currently sees no real evidence that Russia is genuinely prepared to stop its full-scale war.

“So far, we have not seen any signs of true willingness from Russia to end this conflict,” von der Leyen said. “Therefore, we must continue to apply pressure on Russia, but it is also our responsibility to make every effort that could lead to a just and lasting peace.”

Her comments come amid ongoing international discussions about possible frameworks for peace and increased diplomatic activity around the conflict. Despite various proposals circulating in the media and political circles, the European Commission underlined that any peace initiative must be based on fairness, sustainability, and respect for international law — not on rewarding aggression.

Von der Leyen reiterated that the European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine politically, economically, and militarily. She stressed that the EU will continue its sanctions policy, work on tightening export controls, and assist Ukraine in strengthening its defense capabilities.

The European Commission also emphasized that peace cannot be achieved at the expense of Ukraine’s sovereignty or territorial integrity. Any agreement, she said, must reflect the principles of the UN Charter and ensure long-term security for Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

According to von der Leyen, the EU will keep coordinating with global partners to counter Russia’s attempts to manipulate the narrative around “peace talks” and will insist on accountability for war-related crimes and violations.

EU prepares legal steps to unblock reparations credit for Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU will present a legislative proposal that will allow frozen Russian assets to be used to provide Ukraine with a €140 billion reparations credit.

According to Bloomberg sources familiar with the matter, the document is expected to be published in the coming days.

EMPR

