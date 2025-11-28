The European Commission, responding to a request from Radio Svoboda, commented on the news of searches conducted by Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies at the Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, affirming its support for the fight against corruption.

“We have seen the news about today’s searches conducted by NABU and SAPO. Our position is well known: any investigations show that anti-corruption bodies are active and authorized to operate in Ukraine. The fight against corruption was a central element of our enlargement package, which defines our overall position on this matter. Let me emphasize that combating corruption is key to the country’s EU accession. This requires continuous efforts to ensure strong anti-corruption capacity and adherence to the rule of law,” said European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mertxe, according to Radio Svoboda.

He added that the Commission will continue to “closely monitor the situation.”

Earlier on the morning of November 28, NABU and SAPO confirmed they were conducting searches at the Head of the President’s Office following reports from MPs and the media outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

Previously, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from Holos stated that in NABU recordings (“Mindich tapes”) related to the “Midas” case, Andriy Yermak is listed under the codename “Ali Baba.” The presence of this figure in the recordings was confirmed by SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, who said that “Ali Baba” issues orders to pursue NABU detectives and may have been involved in attempts to undermine the independence of NABU and SAPO in July 2025 – a move that was stopped by “cardboard protests.”

