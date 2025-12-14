Ukraine stood firm until the moment when it was no longer alone… It held out until sober voices began to speak openly across Europe. Strategically, this means that for Ukraine, the worst scenarios are behind, and ahead lies a shared defense of Europe and Ukraine as its natural part. A common defense, together with European countries, which have awakened from the sweet illusions about the security promised to them by the United States.

“Putin will not stop. And if Ukraine falls, he will not stop,” said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Speaking yesterday at the CSU party congress in Munich, Friedrich Merz emphasized that this is about a massive threat of border changes in Europe, as Putin’s true goal is the restoration of the Soviet Union and regaining a zone of strategic control over European countries — former members of the Warsaw Pact.

Additionally, in his speech, Merz made several truly historic statements:

“For more than ten years, we have lagged behind. Decades of Pax Americana are over for us. Nostalgia will not help. This is a fact! The Americans are now defending their interests very persistently. And so now we must defend ours as well.”

“It is likely that we will only realize the full magnitude of what we are experiencing in the world many years from now. This is not a matter of ebb and flow in good relations. It is almost a tectonic shift in the political and economic centers of power in the world, and we, Germans, Europeans, are at the very center of this process.”

“Germany needs to be renewed from the ground up.”

“The era of ideology is over. We are showing what we are capable of. What we saw from the ‘Greens’ is finished. We are opening the windows: we are making sure that those who invent something do not emigrate to America but can achieve something here for their lives. People of my generation have a solid foundation under their feet: this is the legacy of an open, free society. I am firmly convinced that we can pass this legacy to the next generation.”

EMPR

Tags: