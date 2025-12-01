Netherlands to Provide €250 Million for Ukraine’s Weapons Procurement Through PURL
F-16 Fighter. Photo: Ruben Brekelmans / X

The Netherlands will provide an additional €250 million to buy American weapons for Ukraine, including air-defense missiles, F‑16 ammunition, and unmanned systems under PURL.

The Netherlands is allocating an additional 250 million euros to purchase American weapons for Ukraine under the PURL program.

This was reported by Hromadske, citing the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

The planned purchases include, in particular, missiles for air‑defense systems, ammunition for F‑16 fighter jets, and unmanned systems.

“Peace negotiations should not distract from full and extensive support for Ukraine. It is very important to maintain strong pressure on Russia — through diplomatic and economic channels, as well as through military supplies to Ukraine. This will strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” emphasized Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Recall that PURL is a new U.S. and NATO mechanism for supplying American weapons to Ukraine.

