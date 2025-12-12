Russian Iskander Strikes Turkish-Flagged Vessel in Odesa Port as Erdoğan Meets Putin on “Limited Ceasefire”

A Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit a Turkish-flagged vessel in Odesa port just hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan, where he urged the Kremlin to agree to a “limited ceasefire” focused on protecting energy infrastructure and ports.

According to updated information, the strike damaged a container transshipment crane in Odesa and injured an employee of a private company. In the port of Chornomorsk, the ferry sailing under Turkey’s flag sustained damage, though preliminary reports indicate no casualties. A fire also broke out on board another vessel, and emergency teams are working to contain it.

Photo: Telegram/Odesa News

The timing of the strike sharply contradicts Erdoğan’s proposal for de-escalation, underscoring Moscow’s continued readiness to target port facilities despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. The incident is likely to raise urgent questions about the viability of any limited ceasefire and the security of Black Sea shipping.

EMPR

Tags: