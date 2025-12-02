The Netherlands Plans to Close Centers for Ukrainians in 2027

The Dutch government plans to close housing centers for Ukrainian refugees after the EU temporary protection ends in 2027.

Dutch Minister for Housing Mona Keijzer stated that the government intends to close the housing facilities set up for Ukrainian refugees “as soon as possible” once the EU temporary protection period ends in 2027, Glavcom reports, citing Dutch News.

Under the government’s plan, around 135,000 Ukrainians currently living in the Netherlands will receive three-year residence permits from March 2027. At the same time, they will have to secure their own housing and healthcare.

Critics note that the proposed model is insufficiently thought out and does not take into account the current housing shortage in the country.

“Perhaps Keijzer has a magic word that will suddenly allow all these people to find housing on the open market,” said Bart Dikkeschei of Heroyam, an agency that helps Ukrainians settle in the Netherlands. “If not, this letter is just empty words,” he added.

Over three-quarters of Ukrainians in the Netherlands currently live in special housing facilities set up by the government over the past three years. Keijzer emphasized that “government housing must be closed as quickly as possible,” and municipal funding will be cut.

However, local authorities say that losing this funding will cause problems.

Although two-thirds of Ukrainians are employed and contributed €3.5 billion to the country’s economy last year, “a significant portion” of them may be eligible for social assistance, the minister acknowledged.

Meanwhile, Berlin is closing its largest refugee shelter, known for high costs, poor conditions, and repeated criticism. It is planned to be demolished to make way for the construction of a new urban district.

The Netherlands is allocating an additional €250 million to Ukraine for air defense, F-16 ammunition, and drone systems, the Dutch Ministry of Defense reported.

On December 1, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed an agreement in Brussels on joint drone production, which provides for the deployment of manufacturing projects in both countries, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans reported on social media X.