United Kingdom Announces New Aid to Ukraine Ahead of Russia Invasion Anniversary: What We Know

UK announces military, humanitarian, and reconstruction aid to Ukraine, including £20 million for energy, £5.7 million for frontline support, £30 million for resilience, and pilot training.

In particular, the aid includes support for the resilience of Ukrainian society.

On February 24, exactly four years after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the United Kingdom announced a package of assistance to Ukraine, which includes military, humanitarian, and reconstruction support. According to Reuters, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a phone conference with the “Coalition of the Willing” group of allies, while Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will participate in commemorative events in Kyiv. This was reported by ZN.ua.

In particular, the UK government announced the allocation of £20 million ($26.98 million) for emergency energy support to protect and repair Ukraine’s power grid and to create additional electricity generation capacity. In addition, £5.7 million ($7.69 million) is planned for humanitarian aid to communities on the front lines, as well as training for Ukrainian pilots in the UK to prepare them to work as helicopter flight instructors.

Additionally, the government has allocated £30 million ($40.47 million) to support the resilience of Ukrainian society and to assist in ensuring justice and accountability for Russian crimes.

Recall that UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey stated that he aims to become the first head of the Ministry of Defence to send British troops to Ukraine. He believes this would serve as a signal for ending the war. In a column for The Telegraph, published a few days before the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Healey emphasized that 2026 should be the year this terrible war comes to an end. He outlined his vision for peace and reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.